October 24 - Remo Drive and Diners

It’s been quite the year for Minneapolis DIY punks Remo Drive, who caught their big break back in February when YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop co-signed the band’s single “Yer Killin’ Me.” Since then, the song’s music video has garnered nearly one million views on YouTube, and the band has toured with indie rock up-and-comers Hippo Campus and McCafferty. Diners, Remo Drive’s tourmates and the prolific solo project of Tyler Broderick, dropped its EP A Soft Day in February, documenting Broderick’s skepticism of people and relationships through seven tracks over lo-fi guitars and breezy percussion. The show was initially booked for Omaha DIY space Milk Run but was moved to Lookout Lounge while Milk Run hunts for a new location. Tickets are $10. Search “Remo Drive // Diners” on Facebook more more information.

