October 26 - Primitive Man, Bell Witch, Vickers and Houma

Primitive Man, along with Bell Witch, Vickers, and Houma, will be playing at O’Leavers, which will be hosting the next Milk Run show on the 26th of October. Primitive Man, as described on their site, are “a nihilistic trio offering soul crushing blackened doom and noise-ridden claustrophobia.” Bell Witch, touring their third album, is a doom metal act from Seattle. Vickers are a noise band out of Lincoln, Nebraska and Houma are a noise-sludge based in Omaha. The show promptly starts at 9 and the tickets are $8. Bell Witch and Primitive Man have their own bandcamps where their music is available for listening and purchase.