October 27 - The Boner Killerz EP Release Show

Since forming in early 2016, Omaha feminist punk trio The Boner Killerz have become one of the Nebraska underground scene’s most visible bands combating sexism and trans discrimination. Led by guitarist Eris Koleszar, the band takes influence from the ‘90s riot grrl movement, balancing Bikini Kill rage with playful intensity, often performing a punk-influenced rendition of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” at live shows. Later this month, The Boner Killerz are celebrating their first album, the EP All Boner Killerz / No Boner Fillerz, with a release show at Brothers Lounge. The Morbs, Muscle Cousins, Domestica, Cool Schmool and Zero Trick Pony open the show. Find more information by searching “Boner Killerz CD Release Show” on Facebook.

× Expand boner killerz