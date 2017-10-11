Soul Food II: Rastakura and Wakanda One

Have you ever had the craving to watch dub poetry and eat soul food at the same time? Probably not. But even if you haven’t, the second iteration Soul Food festival by Wakanda Arts is definitely worth checking out. The event, located at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, will feature Jamaican poet RasTakura along with special performances by Wakanda One, Shanketta Newsom, and MrDame Poetry. Food will be available for purchase on site with vegan options. According the organizer, this event is about feeding the mind as well as developing an understanding about food security through a holistic approach. Is it a weird combination? Sure. Will it be a great time? Definitely.

× Expand By Davie Grams, LLC. Rastakura Photo taken at historic House of Loom 2016