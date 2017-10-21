Saluting America’s Own Music

Members of the U.S. Army are taking over some space at UNO. To perform jazz. Nineteen musicians take the stage under the banner of the United States Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors.

This group has been around the U.S. and the world for nigh on to 45 years, in a repertoire reflecting the jazz legacy, traditional New Orleans-style, big band, bebop, latino, modern. And, of course, now and again, something more deliberately patriotic, sometimes, too, playing their own originals.

Fulfilling its ambassadorial role, the band has appeared in all 50 states, And, in 1995, performed in England, Wales, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the end of World War II. Beyond that, the soldiers have landed in Canada, Mexico, much else of Europe, Japan and India. Further concert gigs: festivals at Newport, Montreux, Brussels, The Netherlands North Sea Jazz Festival and sharing the spotlights with the Detroit and Baltimore symphonies.

FYI: This UNO School of Music free event is already sold out. Unclaimed seats will be open ten minutes before the concert is scheduled to begin.

The School of Music actually has more jazz on tap in the near future. Student musicians perform with guest artist Rick Hirsch November 15th. He’s played with Max Roach, Clark Terry, Tito Puente, Louis Bellson, Phil Woods and more. And, in December, there’s a student jazz combo gig at the Ozone Lounge of Anthony’s Steakhouse.

Live jazz lives at UNO.

United States Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors perform October 26, Strauss Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 6305 University Dr N.7:30 p.m. Free. https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/about-us/event-schedule.php