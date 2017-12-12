See Through Dresses and Twinsmith at The Waiting Room - Dec. 29

Two of Nebraska’s most promising indie rock bands, See Through Dresses and Twinsmith, join forces to send off 2017 with a punch. Both bands had huge years, embarking on numerous tours and each releasing full-lengths — See Through Dresses with Horse of the Other World (Tiny Engines) and Twinsmith with Stay Cool (Saddle Creek). Other World marked a maturation for See Through, expanding on the dreamy indie pop of their self-titled debut and adding equal doses of ‘80s new wave and ‘90s alt-rock, creating expansive, fully realized soundscapes. Twinsmith, on the other hand, took a step toward minimalism on Stay Cool, which, as its title might imply, is an album fit for kicking it on the beach with a cold one or nighttime cruising down forgotten Midwestern highways. Omaha dream pop quartet Oquoa opens the show. Tickets are $8.