Sept. 15 - The Mountain Goats

In more than 25 years, California rock band The Mountain Goats have amassed one of the most eclectic and prolific discographies in indie music, bridging lo-fi and freak folk with hints of punk and baroque pop sprinkled throughout the band’s 16 LP-catalogue. For their latest record, Goths, frontman John Darnielle took a look back through his adolescence to the post-punk, and, yes, goth bands he listened to as a teenager, like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus and Joy Division. The result is The Mountain Goats’ first album without guitars, relying on reverb-laden keys and Devo-inspired grooves to create what is effectively the band’s first new wave record. The Mountain Goats stop at The Waiting Room in support of Goths with Atlanta experimental folk band Mothers. Tickets are $25 and are available online.