Sept. 16 New Generation Music Festival

In just its second year, New Generation Music Festival landed a pair of hip-hop legends in Talib Kweli and Rakim, who headline an impressive lineup of touring and local acts featuring Conny Franko, The Dilla Kids, Satchel Grande and more. Rakim makes his Omaha debut at the festival as part of the 30th anniversary tour for Paid in Full, his classic collaboration record with Eric B. Kweli’s appearance follows this year’s The Seven EP with Styles P. And if the stellar lineup wasn’t enough, admission to New Generation Music Festival is free. Search “New Generation Music Festival” on Facebook for full lineup details and more information.