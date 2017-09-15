September 16 - Farnam Fest in the Blackstone Business District

The Blackstone Farnam Festival will feature a hodge-podge of local and national acts, craft beers and food. One of the acts is Tennis, an indie band touring their most recent album, “Yours Conditionally.” Another act that will play are Shannon and the Clams, an indie group based in Oakland. They combine R&B, doo-wop, garage psych and surf rock. Farnam Fest will be hosted by Timmy Williams from the Whitest Kids U Know. It starts at nine in the a.m. and goes on into eleven in the p.m. For a complete list of acts, visit the website above.