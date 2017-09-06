September's Sweet Sounds

We're swinging towards fall with plenty of excellent live music choices. Speaking of swing, the 15th Annual Cowtown Jamborama hosted by the Omaha Jitterbugs celebrates swing dance Sept. 8-10. There will be dance classes for all experience levels. Two social dance events featuring the swing and early American jazz stylings of Miss Jubilee and her band from St. Louis happen Friday and Saturday night at the Eagles Ballroom, 24th & Douglas. The schedule includes a “Lindy Hop Now” class section for beginners who want a crash course on the signature swing dance. See jamborama.com for the schedule of dance classes, costs and social dances.

BSO Presents at Chrome Lounge

The electrifying soul-blues, vocal-driven Laura Rain & The Caesars roll into Omaha Thursday, Sept. 7, for a CD release event for their brand new disc Walk With Me. Check lauranrain.net for song samples and more. Canadian guitarist-vocalist and songwriter J.W. Jones returns with his crowd-pleasing sound Thursday, Sept 14. The Delgado Brothers share the stage with Wicked Grin Thursday, Sept. 21. Contemporary blues great Lucky Peterson is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28. See omahablues.com for more information. All shows are 6-9 p.m. at Chrome Lounge, 8552 Park Drive, southwest of 84th & Q.

Zoo Bar Blues

Lincoln's historic Zoo Bar has a great roster of touring acts including Laura Rain & The Caesars Wednesday, Sept. 6, and iconic honky-tonk/country artist Dale Watson Thursday, Sept. 7. Other Zoo Bar shows of note include Canada's J.W. Jones Wednesday, Sept. 13 ad K.C.'s Katy G & The Girls Wednesday, Sept. 20. Longtime Zoo Bar favorite Lucky Peterson is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27. All these shows 6-9 p.m.

Remember the rotating, local all-star-studded Zoo Bar House Band hits the stage most Mondays 7-10 p.m. and Jazzocracy has the Tuesday residency at 9 p.m. Kris Lager Band is up Friday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. Popular guitar star Coco Montoya takes the early 5-7 slot Friday, Sept. 22. Check in with zoobar.com for calendar details and updates.

Retro A-Go-Go

Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. on, enjoy Daisy Jones' Locker's Summer Spectacular at Waiting Room with a pinup girl pageant looking for a woman who “exemplifies what it means to be a pin-up in today’s modern world...who can not only carry herself in a crowd, but who shines within it.” Plus a car show and music from Huge F*cking Waves, The Electroliners and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Check facebook.com/daisyjoneslocker for all the details.

Back to Back at One Percent

Iconic punk band X hits Waiting Room Monday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Skating Polly opens. Meanwhile Spoon is at Sokol Auditorium the same night at 8:30 p.m. with openers Twin Peaks. Tennessee’s Americana artists Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors play Waiting Room Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. while the high-octane, blues-inflected Legendary Shack Shakers rock Reverb Lounge Sept. 14, 9 p.m.

Local rockabilly-roots artists Lash LaRue & The Hired Guns host a CD release party for their new, self-titled disc at Waiting Room Saturday, Sept.16, 9 p.m., with guests Township & Range and The Willards.

Memphis roots-rockers Lucero plays Lincoln's Bourbon Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. with Matthew Logan Vasquez. Austin's Reckless Kelly is up at Waiting, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

The glorious roots-revival sounds of Pokey LaFarge return to Waiting Room Thursday, Sept. 21. New Orleans' folk-country band Esther Rose opens. LaFarge's 2017 disc is Manic Revelations (Rounder).

One Percent also presents Wilco at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Friday, Sept. 22.

The intriguing Evolfo bring their self-proclaimed “house shaking mix of garage rock, psych soul, spiritual funk and ecstatic freakout” with their “garage soul” back to town. The band plays Reverb Saturday, Sept. 23, with A Ferocious Jungle Cat opening, while over at Waiting Room The Nadas are up Saturday, Sept. 23. Check all the details and other scheduled shows at onepercentproductions.com .

Anna Remembered

Former BSO BluesEd band Dilemma lost one of their vocalists, Anna Jane Abbott, to fatal complications from an asthma attack last year. The remaining band members, Erin Mitchell, John Staples, Neil Osborn and Alex Holliger, stuck together and began writing new, original music. Now known as Daisy Distraction, they have released a digital recording that they wrote, recorded and produced. For Anna is available on Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify. Check the band and their music out at daisydistraction.com .

Blues Challenge 2017-2018

The Blues Society of Omaha hosts preliminary rounds for the annual Nebraska Blues Challenge in September at Chrome Lounge. Registration closed Aug. 27. Watch omahablues.com and facebook.com/BluesSocietyOfOmaha for final information on the band schedule for preliminary rounds. The finals are set for Sunday, Oct. 8, at Chrome with details to come. The winner as selected by judges will represent the BSO in the Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., in January 2018.

Hot Notes

Buck's Bar & Grill out in Venice, Nebr., continues to book a great roster of up and coming country artists. Get hip at facebook.com/bucks.barandgrill .