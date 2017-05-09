Lynyrd Skynyrd - September 3

Lynyrd Skynyrd is legacy with it's own style having performed for over 40 years and counting! They are remembered as a southern-style hard rock band since the mid 70’s. The band usually has at least eight members at at time intermingling a plethora of sounds through their music to include blues, jazz and country. While a few of the original members have passed, their music still reigns in the personal libraries of vinyl and records shops across the country. With over 60 albums produced, fans are sure to be lined up for autographs at this performance in hopes to hear hits like “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Free Bird” and “Simple Man.” The group members include Gary Rossington - Guitar, Johnny Van Zant - Vocals, Rickey Medlock - Guitar, Mark "Sparky" Matejka - Guitar, Michael Cartellone - Drums, Johnny Colt - Bass, Peter Keys - Keyboards, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase - Honkettes Backing Vocals.