Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with special guest Night Ranger - August 4

For the past 30 years, Pat and Neil have made history with their rock and roll ballads. Famous hits like “Love is a Battlefield” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot!” always remind you of what true rock and roll is about. Pat can claim four Grammy awards along with two multi-platinum albums and 19 Top 40 singles. People remember her hits as unforgettable having a singing career since she was in elementary school. While Pat is the vocalist, Neil brings years of experience as a musician, producer and songwriter with a catalogue of more than 100 top songs. The two partnered up in 1979 with the debut album In The Heat of The Night taking them into stardom. With a dynamic career behind them, life is only just beginning as the two set stage for a memorable event.