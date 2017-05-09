The Cranberries - September 29

The Irish band reigned in the 90s with hit songs “Linger” and “Tomorrow” and will take over the stage near the end of the Stir Cove Concert Series. With an acoustic pop sound, The Cranberries are now touring with tunes from their eighth album featuring acoustic versions of some of their greatest hits. This album will be hard to match as they incorporated the Irish Chamber Orchestra to back them up. Their sound is just as timeless as their over 40 Million album sales prove them to be even after taking a six-year break. Band members include Dolores O’Riordan, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor.