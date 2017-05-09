The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show BRIT FLOYD - July 8

This performance is dedicated entirely to Pink Floyd fit with laser and light show and video animations. Brit Floyd and band take you back to all of your favorite moments jamming out to music by the acclaimed Pink Floyd group. “Run Like Hell” if you don’t like rock and roll tributes because this one will guarantee to excite the truest of fans. Acclaimed as the world's greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd, Brit Floyd has managed to bring thousands of fans back to life with the Immersion World Tour.

× Expand Print