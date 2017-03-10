Symphonic Wonders

Sergei Prokofiev, Ottorino Respighi and Francis Poulenc wrote their music around the same time, thereby expressing commonalities in their separate European cultures. You can experience some of that in this month’s Omaha Symphony concert.

Undoubtedly the most popular work is “The Pines of Rome” from Italy’s Respighi. The four part, 1924, deliberately programmatic suite conjures up images about the past and present in The Eternal City. After delightful suggestions of children at play, a contrast of ancient life gone-by is conjured up in somber suggestions of an enduring burial site. Thereafter a peaceful scene unfolds, as if in a park where a nightingale sings; a much-famed passage includes an actual song on a recording. For the finale, a triumphant time in history is evoked on the Appian Way, in what the composer called “a vision of past glories," suggesting the army of the Consul proudly striding to the Capitoline Hill.

Another long-ago past, one of Greek mythology, underpins Poulenc’s “Aubade: Concerto Chorégraphique” from 1929. This is the Frenchman’s refashioning for piano and orchestra a score for a ballet in the center of which hovers Diana, the Huntress. The first part of the title means “morning serenade.” Bright as an early sunrise, at times as sharply pointed as an arrow, the music suggests mysterious charm. And, reaching into another past, Poulenc borrowed a theme from Mozart.

Russian Sergei Prokofiev was a mere 20 years old when he came up with his First Piano Concerto, which startled some people at the premiere in 1912. Now, though, this often driving work ,with what Prokofiev called its “lyrical” and “motoric” elements, appeals with “ the melodiousness of so much (that’s) striking to present-day ears” says program annotator Paul Schiavo. Prokofiev himself was the first soloist and discovered, much to his dismay, that he hadn’t made playing it all that easy; he felt he needed weeks to practice.

There’s American music too. Barely three years old. It’s James A. Beckel Jr.’s “Concerto for Brass,” commissioned by the Symphony. This elegiac and lyrical piece celebrates the life of Linda DePue, mother to Indianapolis Symphony concertmaster Zachery DePue. At its heart is a melody the violinist wrote in her memory. jimbeckelmusic.com

Soloist in the Poulenc and Prokofiev compositions is Canada’s Stewart Goodyear. Now in his late 30s, he’s shown affinities for Russian music before. His own piano adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” the entire ballet, was cited by The New York Times as one of best classical recordings of 2015. His recording of Rachmaninoff’s 2nd and 3rd Piano Concertos was nominated for a Juno Award, as was a collection of all of Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas. Moreover, Goodyear has been making his reputation even more remarkable in day-long concerts of all of those 32 sonatas. "One of the best pianists of his generation" said the Philadelphia Inquirer. http://www.stewartgoodyearpiano.com/

Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins came up with the remarkable and appealing program. Perhaps he should get extra applause for that as well as for his conducting .

This Omaha Symphony concert is March 17 & 18 at Kiewit Hall, Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m. $19-$70. www.omahasymphony.org