Ten Questions with The Yawpers

Denver trio The Yawpers plays a gritty, groovy style of alt country/punk/blues that combines the best parts of J. Cash, C. Isaak and C. Stapleton with their own rootsy take on rock ‘n’ roll. The band scored a deal with Bloodshot Records after a successful showcase at 2015’s South By Southwest Festival. Their latest album, Boy in a Well (2017, Bloodshot), was recorded with Tommy Stinson of The Replacements behind the knobs. Can their sound be contained inside fabulous O’Leaver’s vintage walls? Find out Thursday night.

We caught up with Yawpers frontman Nate Cook and gave him our Ten Questions treatment. Check it:

1. What is your favorite album?

Nate Cook: King Bee (Muddy Waters) is probably the one I’ve played the most. It was the first record I ever bought on vinyl, and probably still the one I spin most frequently.

2. What is your least favorite song?

There’s only one answer to this question, and it is “Smooth.”

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Casting a wide net, eating the finest regional cuisines, and being empowered to act like a 12 y/o.

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

Divorce.

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Laundry detergent. That shit is a god send on the road.

6. In what city or town do you love to perform?

Chicago will always be my jam. My current record for “most days spent awake consecutively” was set there.

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

I once fell down an ice ridden fire escape in Lawrence, KS, after having to open for a Grateful Dead cover band. Sometimes I wish the fall had killed me.

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

Yes, but meager to the point of embarrassment. If I want to eat something besides crow and Annie’s I’ll pick up the occasional bartending shift.

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

I always wanted to try my hand at cooking, though I doubt I possess the patience. If you made me teach 8th graders, I’d climb that fire escape in Lawrence every day, praying God relieve my burden.

10. What are the stories you’ve heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

Just of your reputation for putting out quality music, and never letting us fucking play there. Until now, of course.

The Yawpers play with The Velveteers and Clarence Tilton Thursday, Nov. 2, at O’Leaver’s, 1322 So. Saddle Creek Rd. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to widmestproductions.com.