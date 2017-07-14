The Dilla Kids perform at Turner Park Night Market

After releasing their newest mixtape, Like…, a compilation that includes recent songs “Angry” (pushing 800 views on YouTube and counting) and "On the Bounce" which has a music video showing off some of Omaha’s coolest blocks and artist cameos. The performers include two lyricists, Marcey Yates and Xoboi with the added drumming expertise of DRMHD. Together, the trio surprises you with their passion for lyrical hip hop and jazz. They have performed at various venues across the city whose buzz has led to the creation of the New Generation Music Festival which launched in 2016 at Aksarben Village. Their sound is a constant tribute to one of the original hip hop producing sounds of J. Dilla (worth the google search) who was famous for creating beats for the likes of Mos Def, A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, Common and plenty more. While the performance with The Dilla Kids is only for one night during this outdoor food, music and art mash-up style festival, you can still enjoy their music via iTunes which will surely make any joy ride feel like a flight to the moon.

Check out future events at https://www.facebook.com/TheDillaKids/