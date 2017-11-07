The Drums - Nov. 7

It’s been about six years of tumult for Brooklyn-based indie pop band The Drums, which formed back in 2008 and first made waves with its second full-length Portamento’s breezy pop rock. Since that album’s release, The Drums’ lineup has been rooted in four members, but it’s always been led by frontman Jonathan Pierce. Inner conflicts drove out the other three members over time, and Pierce returned this year with his first solo effort as The Drums, Abysmal Thoughts. The album, while detailing Pierce’s recent breakup with a long-time partner, is as poppy as ever, with lead single “Blood Under My Belt” adding ‘80s-inspired synths to a bouncy bassline and Pierce’s self-harmonizing. The Drums come to Omaha in the first week of November with Australian indietronica outfit Methyl Ethel.