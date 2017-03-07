The Hottman Sisters (NEEDS EDITING)

The Hottman Sisters have been performing in Omaha since the band formed two years ago.

During their childhood, Jessica and Heather Hottman were both vocalists. Although they were never formally trained, their mother, Bridget Hottman, inspired their vocal chords. Alongside their sister, Tiffany, the young women grew up splitting four-part harmonies at home. While their father isn’t exactly musically inclined, he has always been encouraging and supportive.

The West Omaha natives also took piano lessons growing up. They attended Elkhorn High School, where Jessica first learned acoustic guitar to accompany her sister’s harmonies at church, a wedding and even in downtown Omaha. However, she only picked up electric two years ago to broaden the band’s sound. She taught herself the rest after a few introductory lessons.

In their church community, the sisters did everything from playing lead roles of Christmas musicals to choir and eventually leading worship music for Sunday services. Routine church performances helped create a foundation for the sister’s music today.

For instance, Heather grew up as a shy kid. Despite her passion for singing, on-stage performance was terrifying for her. Fortunately, her mom — who still plays the drums in church today — influenced her to perform on stage in their church. Over time, exposure to the stage replaced fright with confidence.

“I performed one solo a year in our sanctuary, which was scary when I started out, but am so glad I did it,” she explained. “Those solos helped me maintain the stage presence and comfort I have now where I’m excited to be at the front.”

Heather’s confidence lead to a year living in Nashville, shortly after receiving a business management degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“The Nashville scene is saturated with music, which can be difficult for people starting out,” Heather added. “I was blown away by the ridiculous talent. It doesn't matter what night, the shows and their genres are endless.”

On a different academic track, Jessica received her degree in education, but has served as the primary songwriter of the band. Since ten years old, she has been writing music.

“In college, I documented all the songs I wrote and dreamed up what I what hope for in a future project,” she added. “By graduation, I had a clear idea of what Heather and I should do.”

As Jessica grasped a new vision, Heather was rethinking the move to Tennessee. They then experienced revelations around the same time. In a single phone conversation, the sisters decided to team up again and start a whole new project: the Hottman Sisters.

Because Nashville’s saturated scene presented a difficult challenge of getting recognized, the Hottmans decided Omaha was best to call home. After all, Heather learned the importance of returning to her home state during her stay in Nashville.

“We talked about moving to Nashville or New York to start,” Heather mentioned, “but there’s no better place than our home where people know us and we have resources.” Ever since, they’ve focused on performing locally.

Over the last two years, their sound has matured. “We started off with mainly vocals,” Jessica mentioned. “We started adding full-throttled guitar hooks and a spacey synth for a rock feel, but the tight sister harmony are still at the center.”

While Jessica strums guitar hooks, Heather plays a Novation synthesizer. The band embraces their own unique sound, admitting they don’t easily fit into traditional indie rock, alternative, pop, country and folk genres. For example, “Our Home” features bold, upbeat guitar strums suitable for a Friday night while “Who I Was” offers a soothing, more relaxed rhythm perfect for Sunday mornings.

Once the duo starting adding new instruments, they began seeking out new members. Their sound engineer, Adam Roberts, recruited drummer John Evan. His background in jazz introduced yet another rhythmic styling to the band’s identity. Roberts also recommended bassist Jon Ochsner, who works on other music projects in Omaha.

On July 8, 2016, the band released This Two, an EP with eight songs, to represent their official emergence into the local scene. On their Bandcamp, the tracks are available for download, as well as a physical CD for mail order. A major theme focuses on their passion for their home. The album artwork is even a photo taken when the sisters were young kids.

The band frequently performs at other Omaha venues including but not limited to O’Leaver’s, Pageturner’s, the Slowdown, the Sydney and the Barley Street Tavern. From coffee shops to larger festivals, the list is endless. Just last year, the band even snagged a nomination for the Best Indie/Alternative Band by the Omaha Entertainment Arts and Awards.

This localized strategy is completely intentional, especially keeping in mind Heather’s savvy business background. No matter how big or small of a venue, Jessica and Heather are committed to reaching a wide audience within the surrounding community. That’s how they reach new fans and grow a following.

“We try to build a foundation in this area and play music a lot of different types of people,” Jessica mentioned. “The unique thing about us, that separates us from other bands, is we don’t just play the cool, hip, indie shows on Friday nights in Benson.”

The sisters have also performed weddings together. Heather elaborated, “We’ve gotten stage experience from a variety of crowds ever since we can remember. It’s great to keep the musical parts of our childhood alive in our music now.”

The Hottman Sisters appreciate the tremendous support the local music community as well. “When you’re a musician, it takes a team of people from helping you book shows to attending your shows to connecting you to artists for your album artwork,” Jessica said.

Most recently, the band completed their 14-stop My War Tour — kicking off at the Waiting Room and finishing at Vega.

The Hotmann Sisters have exciting plans for the rest of 2017, too. This month, they anticipate going back into the studio in February to record a full-length album. In the spring, they will kick off another national tour.