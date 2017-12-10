The JV Allstars at 1867 Bar - Dec. 22

Dec. 22

The JV Allstars

1867 Bar

www.facebook.com/1867Bar

With December comes the semi-annual return of Lincoln pop-punk veterans The JV Allstars, who released their last full-length, Hold On To This, in 2011. But in the time since that record dropped, the band has played its “last show” at least once a year. The shows were usually held at all-ages downtown Lincoln venue Knickerbockers, but after developers purchased Knickerbockers and the surrounding buildings with intentions of demolition, JVA’s 2016 “last show” was moved to 1867 Bar, where it returns in 2017. In conjunction with the show’s announcement, JVA released its first studio-recorded music since Hold On To This with the single “Structure.” The track is an ode to Knickerbockers, delivering heartfelt lyrics about the venue’s impact like “I’m yesterday’s news, but I’m good enough for you” over a textbook JVA instrumental with half-time breakdowns and anthemic hooks. Pop-punk band A Summer Better Than Yours and Koizumi open the show. Tickets are $8, and search “The JV Allstars // ASBTY // Koizumi” on Facebook for more information.