“Can music reflect colors and can colors be reflected in music?” asks composer Jennifer Higdon. “Can colors actually convey a mood?” Contemplate the concept where stimulating hues and shapes surround you. Kaneko. Higdon’s 2003 Piano Trio unfolds in an Eko Nova concert titled “Fiery Red.” Nearby you may be moved to reflect on a different kind of musician during “Meditation (In Memory of John Lennon)” written in 1981 by America’s Aaron Jay Kernis. Or wonder what Australian composer Natalie Williams intended titling a 2000 piece “Coat Hanger Music.” Such potential variations in mood and atmosphere seem to dovetail with the idea within Béla Bartók’s “Contrasts.” There, in 1938, he was exploring the culture of his homeland, varying Hungarian and Romanian dance melodies. The performers are violinist Susanna Gilmore, cellist Greg Clinton and clarinetist Carmelo Galante of the Omaha Symphony. Filipino pianist and major recitalist Victor Asuncion joins them.

