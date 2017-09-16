September 21-22 | African American Leadership Conference

For the past 5 years, the Empowerment Network has hosted the African-American Leadership Conference, meant to encourage local residents to take their leadership and advocacy roles to the next level. As one of the organizations most popular events, the event has attracted over 300 seasoned and emerging leaders annually. The outcomes intended are to help attendees maximize their networks and capacity for doing meaningful work in Omaha. The conference features breakout sessions on topics like career advancement, leadership development, networking, and strategic initiatives. In addition, headline speakers are also invited with this year’s Keynotes to include Allyson Byrd, Profit Accelerator and Jaylen Bledsoe, a teenage millionaire who started the company Bledsoe Technologies, LLC.

Returning keynote speakers are George Fraser, Pamela Jolly, Shawn Dove and Dr. Randall Pinkett. Over a dozen local speakers and celebrated experts are set to lead breakout sessions. Their names can be found online. Past national speakers have included Journalist Soledad O’Brien, Simon T. Bailey (Former Disney Exec), Sondra Samuels, Eric Mahmoud and Denise Gilmore. Should you be interested in volunteering for this event, you can reach out to Aisha Conner at aconner@empoweromaha.com.