The Urban League movement lives strong in Omaha

Artist: Gabrielle Liwaru - hangs almost 8-feet-tall in the lobby of the Urban League of Nebraska offices.

Since the National Urban League's 1910 birth from the progressive social work movement, it's used advocacy over activism to promote equality. The New York City-based NUL encouraged the creation of affiliates to serve Blacks leaving the South in the Great Migration. One of its oldest continuously operating affiliates is the Urban League of Nebraska. The local non-profit started in 1927 as the Omaha Urban League and so operated until changing to Urban League of Nebraska (ULN) in 1968.

This century-plus national integrationist organization is anything but a tired old outfit living off 1950s-1960s Freedom Movement laurels. Its mission today within the ongoing movement is "to enable African-Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights." Ditto for ULN, which marks 90 years in 2017. At various times the local office made housing, jobs and health priorities. Today, it does advocacy around juvenile justice, education and child welfare reform and is a service provider of education, youth development, employment and career services programs. It also continues a long-standing scholarships program.

Agency branding says ULN aspires to close "the social economic gap for African-Americans and emerging ethnic communities and disadvantaged families in the achievement of social equality and economic independence and growth."

The emphasis on education and employment as self-determination pathways became more paramount after the Omaha World-Herald's 2007 series documenting the city's disproportionately impoverished African-American population. ULN became a key partner of a facilitator-catalyst for change that emerged – the Empowerment Network. In a decade of focused work, North Omaha Blacks are making sharp socio-economic gains.

"It was a call to action," current ULN president-CEO Thomas Warren said of this concerted response to tackle poverty. "This was the first time in my lifetime I've seen this type of grassroots mobilization. It coincided with a number of nonprofit executive directors from this community working collaboratively with one another. It also was, in my opinion, a result of strategically situated elected officials working cooperatively together with a common interest and goal – and with the support of the donor-philanthropic community.

"The United Way of the Midlands wanted their allocations aligned with community needs and priorities – and poverty emerged as a priority. Then, too, we had support from our corporate community. For the first time, there was alignment across sectors and disciplines."

Unprecedented capital investments are helping repopulate and transform a long neglected and depressed area. Both symbolic and tangible expressions of hope are happening side by side.

"It's the most significant investment this community's ever experienced," said Warren, a North O native who intersected with ULN as a youth. He said the League's always had a strong presence there. He came to lead ULN in 2008 after 24 years with the Omaha Police Department, where he was the first Black chief of police.

"I was very familiar with the organization and the importance of its work."

He received an Urban League scholarship upon graduating Tech High School. A local UL legend, the late Charles B. Washington, was a mentor to Warren, whose wife Aileen once served as vice president of programs.

Warren concedes some may question the relevance of a traditional civil rights organization that prefers the board room and classroom to Black Lives Matter street tactics.

"When asked the relevance, I say it's improving our community and changing lives," he said, "We prefer to engage in action and to address issues by working within institutions to affect change. As contrasted to activism, we don't engage much in public protests. We're more results-oriented versus seeking attention. As a result, there may not be as much public recognition or acknowledgment of the work we do, but I can tell you we have seen the fruits of our efforts."

"We're an advocacy organization and we're a services and solutions provider. We're not trying to drum up controversy based on an issue," said board chairman Jason Hansen, an American National Bank executive. "We talk about poverty a lot because poverty's the powder keg for a lot of unrest."

"We deal with this complex social-economic condition called poverty," Warren said. "I take a very realistic approach to problem-solving. My focus is on addressing the root causes, not the symptoms. That means engaging in conversations that are sometimes unpleasant."

"Fortunately, we have seen the dial move in a significant manner relative to the metrics we measure and the issues we attempt to address. Whether disparities in employment, poverty, educational attainment, graduation rates, we've seen significant progress in the last 10 years. Certainly, we still have a ways to go."

The gains may outstrip anything seen here before.

Soon after the local affiliate's start, the Great Depression hit. The then-Omaha Urban League carried out the national charter before transitioning into a community center (housed at the Webster Exchange Building) hosting social-recreational activities as well as doing job placements. In the 1940s, the Omaha League returned to its social justice roots by addressing ever more pressing housing and job disparities. When the late Whitney Young Jr. came to head the League in 1950, he took the revitalized organization to new levels of activism before leaving in 1953. He went on to become national UL executive director, he spoke at the March on Washington and advised presidents. A mural of him is displayed in the ULN lobby.

Warren's an admirer of Young, "the militant mediator," whose historic civil rights work makes him the local League's great legacy leader. In Omaha, Young worked with White allies in corporate and government circles as well as with Black churches and the militant social action group the De Porres Club led by Fr. John Markoe to address discrimination. During Young's tenure, modest inroads were made in fair hiring and housing practices.

Long after Young left, the Near North Side Neighborhood suffered damaging blows it's only now recovering from. The League, along with the NAACP, 4CL, Wesley House, YMCA, Omaha OIC and other players responded to deteriorating conditions through protests and programs.

League stalwarts-community activists Dorothy Eure and Lurlene Johnson were among a group of parents whose federal lawsuit forced the Omaha Public Schools to desegregate. ULN sponsored its own community affairs television program, "Omaha Can We Do," hosted by Warren's mentor, Charles Washington.

Mary Thomas has worked 43 years at ULN, where she's known as "Mrs. T." She said Washington and another departed friend, Dorothy Eure, "really helped me along the way and guided me on some of the things I got involved in with civil rights. Thanks to them, I marched against discrimination, against police brutality, for affirmative action, for integrated schools."

In the 1980s and 1990s, ULN changed to being a social services conduit under George Dillard.

"We called George Dillard Mr. D," said Mrs. T. "A very good, strong man. He knew the Urban League movement well."

She said the same way Washington and Eure schooled her in ciivl rights, Dillard and his predecessor, George Dean, taught her the Urban League movement.

"We were dealing with a multiplicity of issues at that particular time," Dillard said, "and I imagine they're still dealing with them now. At the time I took over, the organization had been through two or three different CEOs in about a five year period of time. That kind of turnover does not stabilize an organization. It hampers your program and mission."

Dillard got things rolling. He formed a committee tasked with monitoring the Omaha Public Schools desegregation plan "to ensure it did not adversely affect our kids." He implemented a Black community roundtable for stakeholders "to discuss issues affecting our community." He began a Black college tour.

After his departure, ULN went through another quick succession of directors. It struggled meeting community expectations. Upon Thomas Warren's arrival, regaining credibility and stability became his top priority. He began by reorganizing the board.

"When I started here in 2008 we had eight employees and an operating budget of $800,000, which was about $150,000 in the red," Warren said. "Relationships had been strained with our corporate partners and with our donor-philanthropic community, including United Way. My first order of business was to restore our reputation by reestablishing relationships."

His OPD track record helped smooth things over.

"As we were looking to get support for our programs and services, individuals were willing to listen to me. They wanted to know we would be administering quality services. They wanted to know our goals and measurable outcomes. We just rolled up our sleeves and went to work because during the recession there was a tremendous increase in demand for services. Nonprofits were struggling. But we met the challenge.

"In the first five years we doubled our staff. Tripled our budget. Currently, we manage a $3 million operating budget. We have 34 full-time employees. Another 24 part-time employees."

Under Warren, ULN's twice received perfect assessment scores from on-site national audits.

"It's a standard of excellence for our adherence to best practices and compliance with the Urban League's articles of affiliation," he said.

Financially, the organization's on sound footing.

"We've done a really admirable job of diversifying our revenue stream. More than 85 percent of our revenue comes from sources other than federal and state grants," said board chair Jason Hansen. "We have a cash reserve exceeding what the organization's entire budget was in 2008. It's really a testament to strong fiscal management – and donors want to see that."

Along the way, ULN itself has been a jobs creator by hiring additional staff to run expanding programs.

"The growth was incremental and methodical," Warren said, "We didn't want to grow too big, too fast. We wanted to be able to sustain our programs. Our ability to administer quality programs got the support of our donor-philanthropic-corporate-public communities.

"We have been able to maintain our workforce and sustain our programs. The credit is due to our staff and to the leadership provided by our board of directors."

Warren's 10 years at the top of ULN is the longest since Dillard's reign from 1983 to 2000. Under Warren, the organization's back to more of its social justice past.

Even though Mrs. T's firebrand activism is not the League's style, sometimes causing her to clash with the reserved Warren, whom she calls "Chief," she said they share the same values.

"We just try to correct the wrong that's done to people. I always have liked to right a wrong."

She also likes it when Warren breaks his reserve to tell it like it is to corporate big wigs and elected officials.

"When he's fighting for what he believes, Chief can really be angry and forceful, and they can't pull the wool over his eyes because he sees through it."

Pat Brown agrees that the leadership is strong. She's been an Urban Leaguer since 1962. Her involvement deepened after joining the ULN Guild in 1968. The Guild, ULN's civic engagement-fundraising arm, organized everything from a bottillon to fundraisers to nursing home visits.

"Things were hopping. We had everything going on and everything running smoothly taking part in community things, working with youth, putting on events."

She sees it all happening again.

Kathy J. Trotter also has a long history with the League. She reactivated the guild and said countless volunteers, including herself, have "grown" through community service, awareness and leadership development through Guild activities. She chaperoned its Black college tour for many years.

Trotter likes "to share our vision that a strong African- American community is a better Nebraska" with ULN's diverse collaborators and partners.

Much of ULN's multicultural work happens behind-the-scenes with CEOs, elected officials and other stakeholders. ULN volunteers like Trotter, Mrs. T and Pat Brown as well as Warren and staff often meet notables in pursuit of the movement's aims.

"I don't think people realize the amount of work we do and the sheer number of programs and services we provide in education, workforce development, violence prevention," Jason Hansen said. "We have programs and services tailored to fit the community."

Most are free.

"When you talk about training the job force of tomorrow, it begins with youth and education," Hansen said. "We've seen a significant rise of African-Americans with a four-year college degree. That's going to provide a better pipeline of talent to serve Omaha."

Warren devised a strategic niche for ULN.

"We narrowed our focus on those areas where we not only felt we have expertise but where we could have the greatest impact," he said. "If we have clients who need supportive services, we simply refer them."

Some referrals go to neighbors Salem Baptist Church, Charles Drew Health Center, Family Housing Advisory Services, Omaha Small Business Network and Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

"We feel we can increase our efficiency and capacity by collaboration with those organizations."

EDUCATION

Since refocusing its efforts, ULN regularly lands grants and contracts to administer education programs for entities like Collective for Youth.

ULN works closely with the Omaha Public Schools on addressing truancy. It utilizes African-American young professionals as Youth Attendance Navigators to mentor target students in select elementary and high schools to keep them in school and graduating on time.

Community Coaches work with at-risk youth who may have been in the juvenile justice system, providing guidance in navigating high school on through college.

"Many of them are first-generation college students and that process can be somewhat demanding and intimidating. We're going to prepare the next generation of leaders here and we want to make sure they're ready for school, for work, for life."

The Whitney Young Jr. Academy and Project Ready provide students college preparatory support ranging from campus tours to applications assistance to test prep to essay writing workshops to financial aid literacy.

"We work with them throughout high school with our supplemental ed programs, our college preparatory programs, making sure they graduate high school and enroll in a post-secondary education institution. And that's where we've seen significant improvements.

Like other ULN staff, Academy-Project Ready coordinator Nicole Mitchell can identify with clients.

"Growing up in the Logan Fontanelle projects, I was just like the students I work with. There's a lot I didn't get to do or couldn't do because of economics or other barriers, so my heart and passion is to make sure that when things look impossible for kids they know that anything is possible if you put the work and resources behind it. We make sure they have a plan for life after high school. College is one focus, but we know college is not for everyone, so we give them other options besides just post-secondary studies."

"We want to make sure we break down any barrier that prevents them from following their dreams and being productive citizens. Currently, we have 127 students, ages 13 to 18, enrolled in our academy."

Whitney Young Jr. Academy graduates are doing well.

"We currently have students attending 34 institutions of higher education," said ULN College Specialist Jeffrey Williams. "Many have done internships. Ninety-eight percent of Urban League of Nebraska Scholarship recipients are still enrolled in college going back to 2014. One hundred percent of recipients are high school graduates, with 79% of them having GPAs above 3.0."

"When I started at the Urban League, the graduation rate for African-American students was 65 percent in OPS. Now it's about 80 percent. That's statistically significant and it's holding. We've seen significant increases in enrollment in post-secondary – both in community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. UNO and UNL have reported record enrollments of African-American students. More importantly, we've seen significant increases in African-Americans earning bachelor degrees – from roughly 16 percent in 2011 to 25 percent in 2016."

With achievement up, now the goal is keeping talent here.

TALENT RETENTION

A survey ULN did in partnership with the Omaha Chamber of Commerce confirmed earlier findings that African-American young professionals consider Omaha an unfavorable place to live and work. ULN has a robust young professionals group.

"It was a call to action to me personally and professionally and for our community to see what we can do cultivate and retain our young professionals," Warren said. "The main issues that came up were hiring and promotions, professional growth and development, mentoring and pay being commensurate with credentials. There was also a strong interest in entrepreneurship expressed.

"Millenials want to work in a diverse, inclusive environment. If we don't create that type of environment, they're going to leave. We want to use the results as a tool to drive some of these conversations and ultimately have an impact on seeing things change. If we are to prosper as a community, we have to retain our talent as a matter of necessity. We export more talent than we import. We need to keep our best and brightest. It's in our own best interest as a community."

The results didn't surprise Richard Webb, ULN Young Professionals chair and CEO of 100 Black Men Omaha.

"I grew up in this community, so I definitely understand the atmosphere that was created. We've known the problems for a long time, but it seemed like we never had enough momentum to make any changes. With the commitment and response we've got from the community, I feel there's a lot of momentum now for pushing these issues to the front and finding solutions."

Webb's attracted to ULN's commitment to change.

"It's representing a voice to empower people from the community with avenues up and out. It gathers resources and put families in better positions to make it out of The Hood or into a situation where they're self-sustaining."

CAREER READINESS

On the jobs front, ULN conducts career boot camps and hosts job fairs. It runs a welfare to work readiness program for ResCare.

"We administer the Step-Up program for the Empowerment Network," Warren said. "We case managed 150-plus youth this past summer at work sites throughout the city. We provide coaches that provide those youth with feedback and supervise their performance at the worksites."

Combined with the education pieces, he said, "The continuum of services we offer can now start as early as elementary school. We can work with youth and young adults as they go on through college and enter into their careers. Kids who started with us 10 years ago in middle school are enrolled in college now and in some cases have finished school and entered the workforce."

The Urban League maintains a year-round presence in the Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Olivia Cobb is part of another population segment the League focuses on: adults in adverse circumstances looking to enhance their education and employability.

After high school, Cobb began studying nursing at Metropolitan Community College but gave birth to two children and dropped out. Through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program ULN administers, the single mom got the support she needed to re-enter school. She's on track to graduate with a nursing degree from Iowa Western Community College.

"I just feel like I've started a whole new chapter of my life," Cobb said. "I was discouraged for awhile when I started having children. I thought I was going to have to figure something else out. I'm happy I started back. I feel like I've put myself on a whole new level.

"The Urban League is like another support. I can always go to them about anything."

George Dillard said it's always been this way.

"A lot of the stuff the Urban League does is not readily visible. But if you talk with the clients who use the Urban League, you'll find the services it provides are a welcome addition to their lives. That's what the Urban League is about – making people's lives easier."

ULN's Rozalyn Bredow, Director of Employment and Career Services, said Cobb is one of many success stories. Bredow's own niece is an example.

× Expand Rozalyn Bredow, BA, MAM, Director of Employment and Career Services, Urban League of Nebraska Inc.

"She wanted to be a nurse but she became a teen parent. She went to Flanagan High, graduated, did daycare for awhile. She finally came into the Workforce Innovation program. She went to nursing school and today she's a nurse at Bergan Mercy."

Many Workforce Innovation graduates enter the trades. Nathaniel Schrawyers went on to earn his commercial driver's license at JTL Truck Driver Training and now works for Valmont Industries.

Like Warren, Bredow is a former law enforcement officer and she said, "We know employment helps curb crime. If people are employed and busy, they don't have a whole lot of time to get into nonsense. And we know people want to work. That's why we've expanded our employment and career services."

VIOLENCE PREVENTION

The League's violence prevention initiatives include: Credit recovery to obtain a high school diploma; remedial and tutorial education; life skills management; college prep; career exploration; and job training.

"Gun assaults in the summer months in North Omaha are down 80 percent compared to 10 years ago," Warren said. "That means our community is safer. Also, the rate of confinement at the Douglas County Youth Center is down 50 percent compared to five years ago. That means our youth and young adults are being engaged in pro-social activities and staying out of the system – leading productive lives and becoming contributing citizens."

Warren co-chairs the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. "Our work is designed to keep our youth out of the system or to divert those that have been exposed to the system to offer effective intervention strategies."

Richard Webb said having positive options is vital.

"It's a mindset thing. Whenever people are seeing these resources available in their community to make it to greatness, then they do start changing their minds and realizing they do have other options.

"Growing up, I didn't feel I had too many options in my footprint. My mom was below poverty level. My dad wasn't in the house."

But mentoring by none than other than Thomas Warren helped him turn his life around. He finished high school. earned an associates degree from Kaplan University and a bachelor's degree from UNO. After working in sales and marketing, he now heads a nonprofit focused on mentorship and academic achievement for Black youth.

Wayne Brown, ULN vice president of programs, knows the power of pathways.

"My family was part of the 'alternative economy.' It was the family business. My junior year at Omaha Benson I was bumping around, making noise, when an Urban League representative named Chris Wiley grabbed me by the ear and got me to take the college and military assessment tests. He made sure I went on a Black college tour. I met my wife on that tour. I got a chance to be around young people going in the college direction and I had a good time."

Brown joined the Army after graduating high school and after a nine-year service career he graduated from East Tennessee State University and Creighton Law School. After working for Avenue Scholars and the Omaha Community Foundation, he feels like he's back home.

"I wouldn't have been able to do all that if I hadn't done what Mr. Wiley pushed me to do. So the Urban League gave me a start, a path to education and employment and a sense of purpose I didn't have before."

Informally and formally, ULN's been impacting lives for nine decades.

"To be active in Omaha for 90 years, to have held on that long, is fantastic," Pat Brown said. "Some affiliates have faltered and failed and gone out of business. But to think we're still working and going strong says something. I hope I'm around for the 100th anniversary."

Visit www.urbanleagueneb.org.

Read more of Leo Adam Biga's work at leoadambiga.com.