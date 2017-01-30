Petshop X 2

× Expand Lincoln artists Ian Tredway and Chase McClaren will create an installation in one of two exhibits,"Dissipation: An Act of Balance," opening this Feb. 3 at Petshop Gallery. Seen above is a wall assemblage by Tredway.

Petshop Gallery kicks off its 2017 calendar year with two exhibition openings this February 3rd, 2017 during Benson First Friday. Exhibits will feature three Lincoln artists: Bri Murphy solo in the South Gallery and an installation by Ian Tredway & Chase McClaren in the North Gallery.

In the South Gallery: Case Study featuring new work from Murphy. After graduating in May of 2013, she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to be an Artist-in-Residence at the LUX Center for the Arts. She was appointed to the position of Gallery Director at the LUX in January 2015 and continues to work in her studio.

Her work exists in the space between science and art, with her application of 3D medical imaging software to slipcast porcelain forms. Murphy has always been compelled by the relationship of our physical selves to our psychological beings and her work draws on the resulting tension of this dynamic.

In the North Gallery: Dissipation: An Act of Balance, installation work from Ian Tredway and Chase McClaren. In this exhibit, the duo will explore contrast while finding balance, especially in a world that is increasingly complex and daring. Through materials they will attempt to construct situations that tackle ideas such as complacency versus growth, synthetic versus organic materials, and the idealizations human need to try to control the uncontrollable.

Lincoln artist Chase had a residency at the Santa Reparata School of International Art in Florence, Italy. Using natural elements and man made materials, McClaren creates compositions that pair human design with subtle organic variations.

Tredway, received a Bachelors of Fine Art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with an additional residency at Santa Reparata School of International Art in Florence, Italy. Tredway uses materials such as cloth and plastic weed barriers, stains mixed with stain-remover, tapes, and adhesives to entertain multiple contradicting ideas at once in an attempt to find structure.

Both exhibits open Feb. 3, 7-10 p.m. at Petshop Gallery, 2727 N 62nd St., during Benson First Friday. For more info and gallery hours go Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bensonpetshop/