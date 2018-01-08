× Expand "Swept" by artist Kim Darling

In celebration of the programs and graduates of the studio art programs, the School of the Arts at the University of Nebraska at Omaha presents ReConnect: a Juried Alumni Exhibition opening Jan. 12. Working with students, faculty, and the UNO Alumni Association, the exhibit is presented in conjunction with the 25th Anniversary of the Weber Fine Arts Building.

Teliza Rodriguez, curator of the Museum of Nebraska Art, served as juror. The call for submissions was open to all University of Nebraska at Omaha artist-alumni. Graduate/artists selected go back to 1964.

Though the art department was established in 1911, the art degree programs at UNO started in 1933. Various programs were added over the years, resulting in the current art program, offering studio instruction in painting, drawing, printmaking, papermaking, book arts, electronic imaging, art education, graphic arts, sculpture, and ceramics. Today the School of the Arts is ranked in the top 15% of art programs nationally.

× Expand "Muscle Mice" sculpture figures by Bart Vargas

Twenty-six artists were chosen from the submittals, and two artists, Angela Drakeford and Richard Saxton will present lectures on January 31st, and February 14th, respectively. There will be an associated fundraiser, Music and Masters, on January 21st, featuring two of the exhibiting artists, Andrew Acker and Jordan Acker Anderson.

ReConnect opens in the UNO Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building Jan. 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and runs through through February 16th, 2018.