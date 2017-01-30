× Expand "North of Davey Road, Lancaster County, Nebraska - April 19, 1988" by photographer John Spence is featured in MONA2OMAHA's exhibit, "Photo Stories: Selections from the Museum of Nebraska Art."

As an integral part of its mission Gallery 1516 will host the second coming of MONA2Omaha, Photo Stories: Selections from the Museum of Nebraska Art, which opens to the public this Friday, Feb. 3rd, from 6-9 p.m.

MONA’s first collaboration with Gallery 1516 in 2016 featured an impressive array of landscape art from the museum’s collection as well as work assembled from area galleries and private collections. All of it consistent with both venues’ goal to exhibit the work of artists who were born, lived, trained, or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.

This time around, Photo Stores includes selections that span 150 years of diverse photography from 20 regional, national and international artists. While the exhibition is not dominated by a particular genre or style, MONA curator Russ L. Erpelding said that “the earliest images in the exhibition focus more on documentation of the area and its inhabitants, Native American and pioneer settlers.”

× Expand "Little Wound, Chief Ogallala Sioux (Oglala)" by photographer Herman Heyn is included in "Photo Stories: Selections from the Museum of Nebraska Art."

These, as well as more modern photos of Nebraska landscape and culture, include the following hightlights: the earliest Albert Bierstadt stereoview, “Unpacking Goods for the Indians,” 1860; seven original Solomon Butcher sod house images; 18 Wright Morris images from MONA’s collection of over 170; MONA’s newest purchase, Robert Adam’s “Nebraska Highway 3, Box Butte County Nebraska,” 1978.

In addition, viewers may enjoy a famous image from former Lincoln Journal-Star photographer Bill Ray, “Happy Birthday, Mister President,” from his series of photos of Marilyn Monroe singing to President Kennedy taken at said event while he was working for Life Magazine.

Gallery 1516 will also hold a special members opening Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-9 p.m.

Photo Stories; Selections from the Museum of Nebraska Art, opens to the public this Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-9 p.m. at Gallery 1516 at 16th and Leavenworth Streets. The exhibit will continue until Mar. 26. For more details and gallery hours go to gallery1516.org or call 402.305.1510.