LocalMotive Taken Over[Easy]

LocalMotive, the much-loved but now defunct locavore’s dream on wheels, was a hit with Omaha crowds for their use of responsible sourcing, their commitment to the community, and of course, their rounders. In a match-made-in-heaven, OverEasy owner Nick Bartholomew has acquired LocalMotive and will be serving sandwiches and rounders from the drive through window. The weekend-evening-only menu will roll out Friday, August 18 and run through the end of summer. Bartholomew’s other venture, Dandelion Pop-Up, plans to host the menu in the near future, as well. Follow @DANDELIONPOPUP on Instagram for updates and upcoming menus!

Food Bank Hosts Celebrity Chef

The Food Bank for the Heartland’s annual fundraiser gala hosts a different celebrity chef each year. Thursday, March 8 of 2018, Chef Curtis Stone will offer cooking demonstrations, tastings, and will chat and entertain at the Food Bank for the Heartland Celebrity Chef fundraiser. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, you can peruse opportunities on the event site. Tickets for the event will be available in November.

Wheatfields Joins Summer Closures

Shadow Lake in Papillion has announced the closure of Wheatfields, the comfort food café located near HyVee on 72nd and Highway 370. Several reasons have been speculated, but an official announcement stated only that a decision was made not to renew the lease. Omaha’s two other locations remain open.