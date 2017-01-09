Steel Appeal

× Expand Picasa "Joy of Moving," a signature 3D work by artist Tom Sitzman, is included in his exhibit of stainless and painted sculpture currently on display at Connect Gallery.

Tom Sitzman, artist and owner of Connect Gallery has opened the new year with his own signature steel sculpture accompanied by new work from several local artists. The exhibit will continue till Jan. 28.

Though current UNMC construction has complicated venue traffic a bit, Connect will host an artist reception this Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-9 p.m. with limited parking in front of the building.

Sitzman’s stainless and painted steel 3D pieces of all sizes are a paradox of free-flowing organic flights of fancy and rugged, durable and industrial surfaces. A singular characteristic of most of his sculpture is movement, a product of his former career as a physical education teacher with

a background in children's creative dance, children's and Olympic gymnastics and movement analyses.

Sitzman’s public works include, "Shadow Box" located on the Gene Leahy Mall and "The Leaper" that stands outside Omaha Public School's Catlin Elementary School of the Arts. Many other works can be found in private collections in homes and businesses.

Stainless and Painted Steel Sculpture by Tom Sitzman continues at Connect Gallery until Jan. 28. Connect will host an artist reception this Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-9 p.m. Galley will be open Wed-Sat 11-5 p.m. For more, go to connectgallery.net.