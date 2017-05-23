Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.

Symphony Joslyn: “American Vignettes”

Joslyn Art Museum’s Witherspoon Hall,

2200 Dodge St.

Tickets: $33.

www.omahasymphony.org

Three American composers in their twenties wrote music reflecting rhythms and melodies of our land. Aaron Copland, Garth Neustadter and Russia-born Elena Roussanova had those inspirations in common with Michael Daugherty and Estonia-born Eino Tamberg. Sounds from all five come forth with Thomas Wilkins conducting the Omaha Symphony.

Copland’s “Music for the Theatre” was influenced by jazz. He didn’t create it for a play but just felt it was the kind of thing to fit the bill. The concert’s title comes from Neustadter, folk music-suggested, is inspired by a sense of American landscapes in a traveler’s eyes. “The Great Chaplin” from Lucas is a tribute to early 20th Century pop. Daugherty honors Paul Robeson, visualizing him walking the streets of 1920s Harlem in “Strut.” And the first trumpet concerto by Tamberg spins off from folk music too, plus Stravinky. The Symphony’s Scott Quackenbush solos. You’ll delight in discovering such explorations