A Broad Canvas

Several modern museum visitors dwell on the wonder of Rembrandt’s “Aristotle with a Bust of Homer.” A guard is so touched with empathy that he crosses into forbidden territory, his fingers connect with the canvas. A time portal opens up and there are encounters with the artist himself as well as the legendary Greek teller of tales. This is Jessica Dickey’s play The Guard, on view at UNO. Dickey says that it “speaks to the permanence of art and the impermanence of life.” Debuting in 2015 at D.C.’s Women’s Voice Theater Festival this was also described as a “human and humane comedy” seeking to frame “the power of creative expression and sacrifices made in pursuing love and beauty.” Major themes. With swift brush strokes.

Through Mar. 4

THE GUARD

UNO Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge Street.

Opens Feb.22

Weds.-Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $5-$16. UNO students: free.

http://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/theatre-productions