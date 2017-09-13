Art in the heart of South Omaha

Chances are, you don't know Omaha has a public high school of performing arts, It may further surprise you that South High School is that Fame-style institution.

South has been the Omaha Public Schools' Visual & Performing Arts Magnet for two decades. But the architect for the arts emphasis there, retired South drama teacher Jim Eisenhardt, said "by the time we were named an arts magnet, we were already an arts magnet in all but name."

Dramatic growth in student numbers has seen a corresponding growth in programs that finds South with the district's most robust arts curriculum. Students can even elect to be an arts major. Seventy percent of all students take at least one arts class. Forty percent take at least two. Participation has exploded, especially in dance and guitar.

The interest and activity have South facing serious space issues to accommodate it all. Thus, the school's embarked on a $12 million private fundraising campaign for a planned Visual & Performing Arts addition.

Becky Noble, South curriculum specialist and a drts Magnet facilitator, said space is at such a premium that some labs and classrooms meet in cramped former "closets." Film and music technology classes share the same small digs. Neither has a dedicated studio.

"We can't grow music tech and film anymore."

With no permanent spaces for some classes, she said, "they're constantly moving from place to place." Even the dance studio is makeshift. The present black box theater lacks flexibility and accessibility.

She described conditions as "maxed out," adding, "We need space that is appropriate to enhance learning."

Then there's the battle for updated technology. She said it can be difficult getting district officials to accept why not just any computers or software programs will do for the high-end things students create in film, digital art and music tech.

"We are so unusual in the district that sometimes they almost don't know what to do about us."

Asking for state-of-the-art gear and contracting professionals to teach dance takes some explaining.

"It's an ongoing kind of beating our heads with having them understand that it is a special thing and it is important, it's not just a fluff thing. We don't have students in here for fluff. We have them in here because there is a real, honest curriculum."

"Our basic philosophy to use art as a springboard to enhance problem-solving and abstract thought," South theater director Kevin Barratt said.

Noble said the fact teachers make-do and still net great results speaks to their commitment.

"It is really a labor of love."

The 55,000 square foot addition would add seven general education classrooms, dedicated studio spaces, a new black box theater and an art gallery. Noble said South's fortunate to have a strong advocate making its case in Toba Cohen-Dunning, executive director of the Omaha Schools Foundation, the project's fiscal agent.

Administrators, such as former principal Cara Riggs, are arts advocates, too. "She put some additional money behind it and now our current principal Ruben Cano is doing a great job of listening," Noble said.

"The equity formula of the Omaha Public Schools allowed for dollars to follow students," Riggs said. "As we received more dollars for our magnet students, we continued to find ways to strengthen our magnet programs, We found it important to create programs in the arts that students couldn't get anywhere else in the metro: Dance taught by professional dance instructors; a piano lab and a guitar program; a film program and a computer gaming program.

"Our school culture improved and enrollment rocketed, with successful programs and positive word-of-mouth."

South staffers, past and present, say they hoped the arts would catch fire but Eisenhardt said no one expected this.

"We started a dance class with 12 kids and now it's up above 400 (with five styles offered). There are over 300 kids in guitar and piano."

Alum Kate Myers Madsen, who was active in music and theater at South, theorizes why the arts flourish there.

"I think the reason it's so well-received is that it's so in the community of people who are incredibly talented but might not come from homes that have the means to put them in private voice or instrument lesson and dance classes. It's providing huge value to students who normally would not be able to access it."

This arts infusion didn't just happen, it was intentionally built by Eisenhardt and Co. from 1982 to his 2006 retirement. He cultivated relationships with community arts organizations that exposed students to professionals in many disciplines. Over time, South became the district's arts epicenter and the magnet designation naturally followed.

"My colleagues across the district knew what the arts program was at South," he said. "No one ever asked me why we got it (magnet status) and not somebody else. There were great arts teachers already here like Toni Turnquist and Mary Lou Jackson and Josh Austin working hard to create something important."

Then-principal Joyce Christensen granted great autonomy and Eisenhardt ran with it.

"She encouraged people to do things that were innovative and making sure the kids had the best experience they could in high school. I would just forge ahead and do something, not necessarily checking with her for permission first, but she supported it. She knew I would never do anything to embarrass South High.

"Roni Huerta, my counterpart as the magnet coordinator for Information & Technology, was a big supporter of what we did in the arts. Because of her we got the dance classes to count as physical education credits."

Eisenhardt said Jerry Bartee, another former South principal, also lent great support.

Many things make South an arts magnet. Start with the array of class options available and the fact these disciplines have different sections and levels. There are multiple music ensembles as well.

Before coming to South, Eisenhardt was at Omaha Tech, where he formed relationships with Opera Omaha's Jane Hill and the Omaha Community Playhouse's Charles Jones. Opera rehearsals were held at Tech. The Nebraska Theatre Caravan rehearsed A Christmas Carol there. When Tech closed, Eisenhardt invited these rehearsals to travel to South. The ties were eventually formalized as Adopt-a-School partnerships.

"Both of those had great impact on our success as a magnet school," Eisenhardt said.

Omaha music director Hal France worked with Opera Omaha then.

"We had a home on the South High Auditorium stage rehearsing all our shows with international and national opera singers and directors. Despite putting on five shows a year of their own at South, Jim always made the schedule work for us. It was a dream. It was a relationship based on trust that emanated first and foremost from Jim, a magnificent, remarkable host."

Opera Omaha even collaborated with South on three productions with staff-students. The last of these, Bloodlines, was a 2004 original with a libretto by Jane Hill and Eisenhardt and a score by Deb Teason,

"Jane and I worked with the kids to write a script based on their experiences as immigrants in Omaha," Eisenhardt said. "The title came from the idea that these immigrants worked the bloodlines in the packinghouses and also the bloodlines of their families.

"That year the Omaha World-Herald named it one of the top ten cultural events in Omaha. It was quite a production and really an important part of the development of the magnet. By the time that was over, the magnet was in full swing."

Riggs said with those kinds of collaborations, "we were able to create extra-value in the school experience, beyond the many required academic courses."

Outside district and arts circles, South's magnet identity is a best-kept-secret. The school's inner-city location, working-class environment and low achievement scores may not fit some perceptions of what an arts magnet should look like.

"That's all a big part of it," Noble said. "It's our challenge. One of the things we talk a lot about is that we have to continue to get more and more known in the community."

Noble hopes others see South's diversity as an asset.

"When we go to some competitions, most of the other schools are all white, but our kids represent what the world looks like."

Senior arts major Jax Barkhouse, who lives in West Omaha and was expected to follow his friends to a suburban school, battled those perception issues.

"It was especially hard for me because people were like, 'Why are you going to South?' They think bad things about it. But I only tell them good things about it."

South has traditionally been the main receiving school for immigrant, refugee and migrant populations. After a sharp enrollment decline, it's experienced a renaissance. The rebirth has coincided with the boon of the South 24th business district it borders and the arrival of Latino and Sudanese families in the surrounding neighborhoods it serves.

The school's home to a dense demographic of Latinos, Africans, Asians, African-Americans and Caucasians. South's vast arts program and additional magnets in Information & Technology and Dual Language have made it the school of choice for the overwhelming majority of students in its home attendance area.

South also draws students from outside the area attracted to its focused offerings.

Madsen, Barkhouse and junior Ori Parks bypassed their home schools for South due to its arts concentration.

"It surpassed anything I had expected," said Madsen. "I did a lot of things outside school."

South funded most of her travel to Great Britain for a Playhouse-sponsored theater immersion. Since graduating in 2006, she's performed at the Shelterbelt, The Rose and Iowa Western Community College.

"The opportunities afforded me at South allowed me to really identify what it was I loved about the arts and which track I wanted to follow. I had been classically trained up until my freshman year in high school, so the opportunity to do musical theater really allowed me to see what it was that I loved about theater performing,"

Barkhouse followed his heart to South.

"I was supposed to go to Burke, but I chose to come down here because of the performing arts. I'm so glad that I chose South. I love it."

He plans majoring in musical theater in college.

Parks, who lives closer to Benson, was sold on South because of its rich arts options.

"I was like, whoa, they have all this stuff."

"Having easy access to the arts here at South is really a great benefit," said Jennifer Au, among the 80 percent of arts majors on the honor roll. "I think being involved in the arts really helps me with my schoolwork."

Results like these help explain why there's such energy and interest from students in going there.

"When I left South, we averaged 1,300 students and now its 2,500," said Eisenhardt, "and a lot of that's because of the success the kids have found in the arts, the teachers there supporting the arts and the work the kids do outside the normal classroom."

It doesn't hurt that South graduates are findings careers in the arts. Rachel McCutcheon stage managed The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Paul Coate performed with Nebraska Shakespeare, Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Opera Omaha and the Omaha Symphony. Since moving to Minneapolis, he's acted with the Guthrie Theatre and sung with the Minnesota Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

"My experiences at South were the foundation on which I built my career as a performing artist," Coate said. "The arts programming and faculty leadership were very strong. I feel very lucky to have been in such a good place at such a pivotal time in my life.

There's real talent there, too. Just ask director Kevin Lawler, who's helmed work nationally. He was at the Blue Barn when Hill asked him to direct Bloodlines. In his current post as Great Plains Theatre Conference artistic director, he's made South an integral part of the annual Playfest series. Visiting L.A. playwright Michael John Garces wrote an original piece called South drawn in part from interviews with students that he and the show's director, Scott Working, conducted.

"The staff work immensely hard to give the education, tools and positive creative channels to these, the next generation of great young creatives and artists of Omaha," Lawler said. "There is so much talent and energy packed into South High each day that, with the proper support, the impact that it can have on our city in terms of our cultural life and our community will be immeasurable."

South, with students as the mainstay performers, premiered at the conference in late May to a warm reception. In July, a joint South-SNAP! Productions mounting of In the Heights elicited raves and kicked off the "Art in the Heart of South Omaha" campaign for the new addition. South theater students worked the show, including Aimee Perez-Valentin, who ran tech. Alums participated as well, including Kate Myers Madsen in the role of Vanessa and Esmeralda Moreno Villanueva stage managing.

"It was very interesting being on the other side of it this time in this more mature role," Madsen said. ""For me, it was very much coming home because that was my first stage where I stepped out as a musical theater performer. For a lot of these students, it was their first show. They were experiencing what I did the first time. I was blown away by their talent.

"We have a lot of talent, not only in Omaha but at this school specifically."

Theater students have made the cut for the Playhouse's apprentice program.

Senior Jax Barkhouse earned a role in the Playhouse's production of Mamma Mia! opening September 15.

Grad Ja'Taun Markel Pratt is attending the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

South's 2016 production of Check Please was selected to perform at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln. Three students recognized for Outstanding Performances over the last four years

The Show Choir made it to nationals last year.

"We have kids at the top levels of dance who are getting dual enrollment credit at UNO for dance and who are majoring in dance at UNL," Noble said.

2013 grad and University of Nebraska at Omaha senior Maria Fernanda Reyes performs with UNO's prestigious Moving Company dance troupe.

Noble said South instrumental music students get a firm foundation in music theory, ear training, sight reading, et cetera. Music tech grads are being prepared to enter audio engineering college studies and careers.

"It's a pretty amazing curriculum and we have kids going off to college to major in piano performance. Any of our teachers can tell you about the rigor they include in their program. Everyone here understands you meet them where they are and you move them up.

"We want to equip them with whatever they need to go on and be successful at the next level. We want them to be good. We want them to have the right training."

South's collaborations with arts professionals continue. Earlier this year vocal students performed in concert with Grammy-recording artist Eric Church at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the CenturyLink Center. "Years ago our choir performed with Michael Buble. We have developed a nice relationship with the Grammy Foundation. We received their Community Award for our wide-ranging arts programs. They are the ones who recommended us for Eric Church, whose people seemed very pleased with our kids."

Noble knows talent when she sees it.

"I'm obviously biased, but I'm also realistic, and if it wasn't good, I'd know it."

Noble is among several staffers with still active careers in the local arts scene. She's sung with professional ensembles, was the owner-executive director of the Dundee Dinner Theatre and is founder-director of Cabaret Theatre. South theater director Kevin Barratt is a veteran of Omaha stages.

"We have a lot of people on our staff who do work as artists in the community and that's important to us because that's how our students learn."

Guest artists bring additional expertise.

"That's a big part of the reason why we did In the Heights and brought in some people from the community (including director Michael Simpson from SNAP!). The more people you work with and the more opportunities you have like that the better you get.

"I think a lot of our success has to do with people who are passionate about it and don't back down. And we are fighters – we do fight for it."

Eisenhardt said it's always been this way: "We provided the kids with more opportunities than any other school. The normal school did a couple (theater) shows a year. We did five a year at South (still do). We did things beyond school. We developed Neon Theatre, an improv troupe that provides entertainment for schools and civic groups. Our show choir performs 50 or more times a years. Those kinds of opportunities are important to the development of the magnet.

"South continues to reach out and collaborate with the community. It's not so insular that it just does its thing and that's enough. It reaches out to theater groups and art groups and dance groups and music groups and allows the kids to see that there's more than just school time that needs to be spent on creating great art."

South hosts a district-wide One-Act-Play Festival. Community professionals do staged readings and judging of the work.

The Opera Omaha and Playhouse partnerships continue, though not as intense.

"I think it's just a shift in focus on the part of schools and organizations," Noble said. "Partnerships develop because of a specific project as opposed to just a general partnership. Great Plains and SNAP! are not official partners but we do lots of work with those groups. We enjoy a great relationship with the Omaha Performing Arts education department. They are very supportive of our programs and when touring arts groups come into town, we often have the opportunity for performances-workshops."

At South, David Weisser teaches the only filmmaking classes offered by an OPS school and he serves on the Film Streams education committee. His students and Josh Austin's music tech students often collaborate, as do music, theater and dance students.

Noble, who teaches vocal and choral, speaks for her colleagues in describing the charge educators and visiting artists get when things click for students.

"It's exceptional to see their passion and how they realize that something is speaking to them. You can't downplay what the arts teach you. You can't downplay the creativity, the independent thinking, the ability to work together and collaborate and all those things that are the skills you need to succeed in life."

Esmeralda Moreno Villanueva, a graduate of the Playhouse apprenticeship program, said her intersection with the arts at South "changed my whole life."

She studied drama, stage craft, guitar, music tech, film, piano and dance all for the first time at South.

"I ended up falling in love with the theater. I had wanted to be a nurse or something and I ended up changing my whole career-life plan. I love where I am right now."

She's pursuing an associate's degree and working shows – currently stage managing Bent for SNAP! at the Shelterbelt.

"I call it my life calling. Theater is my life and I want it to my career. There's so many things that make this beautiful work of art and I want to help make that art.

"It's the perfect place for me. It's my dream job."

Now, South just needs enhanced facilities to help make more students' dreams a reality.

"The addition is essential to provide adequate space for the school to develop legitimate "artists-of-the-theater," Barratt said. "Coupled with our music, dance and visual arts departments, we need the space to help students prepare for the professional world."

For arts and campaign updates, visit south.ops.org.

Read more of Leo Adam Biga's work at leoadambiga.com.