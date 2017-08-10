Bent (Aug. 24-Sept. 17)

Aug.24-Sept. 17

BENT

SNAP Productions (3225 California St.)

Thurs-Sat.: 8 p.m. Sun: 6 p.m. 5/14: 2 p.m. Tickets: $$12-$20

www.snapproductions.com

In a Nazi concentration camp, two homosexuals dream of connecting with each other and dream of surviving in a time and place where they are accepted for who and what they are. This is the painful essence of Bent by Martin Sherman at SNAP Productions.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominee was considered a landmark in 1979, being one of the first contemporary plays to openly address gay issues on stage; little was known then about Nazi persecution of such men. 25 years ago, the play was also a landmark for SNAP, the very first production for the ground-breaking company.

“Love is the basis of this play” said the L.A. Times. “It is the constant that is normal. The war and the Holocaust are aberrations blocking the natural flow of love not only of two men, but of all mankind.”

Expect sparks of dark humor as well as verbal explicitness.