EMINENT DOMAIN (Aug.25-Sept. 17)

Aug.25-Sept. 17

EMINENT DOMAIN

Omaha Community Playhouse, Howard Drew Theatre

Thurs-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. Tickets: $22 (students) or $36 plus

Eminent domain are words defining the legal right of government, a corporation or even a citizen using police power to confiscate private air, water and land rights when providing compensation.

Consider how that might apply in Nebraska when a corporate entity aims to run an oil pipeline through a farm family’s lifeline, land. Omaha playwright Laura Leininger Campbell digs into those issues in her world-premiering play Eminent Domain at the Playhouse. Issues of kin, clan, heritage and corporate force are the soil on which this struggle takes place.

This play was a finalist in the 2016 National Playwrights Conference. Leininger Campell’s play Terminal was just seen at the Great Plains Theater Conference and other scripts by her were produced at Joslyn Castle’s Literary Festivals. Expect fierce language.