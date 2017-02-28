Hair, Guitars and Stoners

Yay verily, true believers could conclude that a musical called Rock of Ages is about asking for the Lord’s protection, sheltered by the Lord. Nay actually, it’s a 2005 L.A.-origin show which became a Broadway smash running for nigh onto eight years, getting five Tony nominations. On view at The Playhouse.

Rock? Oh, yes. Jukebox rockin’ kinda, celebrating hit songs of the 80s by such as Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe.

It’s set in Sunset Strip in 1987 and dives into a story about Drew, a South Dakota guy, who falls in love with Sherrie; she just arrived from Kansas. They both hope to make it big in Hollywood. Big guitars and lots a hair all over the place. Stoners too. But hey, this doesn’t take itself seriously. The performers smash the fourth wall and talk to the audience, as if forgetting that they their own selves are in a show. Want to know more? Try these words on for size: “seriously silly, absurdly enjoyable…written with winky wit…about warped-vinyl dreams (and) about as guilty as pleasures get,” from The New York Times.

Chris D’Arienzo wrote the book as he did for the movie version and the screenplays for Barry Munday, Hot and Jordeys. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0195476. Ethan Popp did the orchestrations. And those for Motown The Musical, Hedwig and The Angry Inch plus Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock. http://ethanpopp.com/

People who come to the show at the Playhouse are invited to “wear their ‘80s best,” and, so dressed or not, to take in ‘80s experiences in the lobbies, e.g. a photo area, rock and roll props, a PAC-MAN game display and a case with ‘80s toys.

The Playhouse also points out that this experience “contains mischievous behavior, suggestive and adult language and comedic reference to drug usage.”

Leaping back 30 years. Quite a trip. Watch your feet.

Rock of Ages runs Mar 3-April 2, at Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Weds.-–Sat.: 7:30 p.m., Sun.: 2 p.m. Tickets $20-$42 www.OmahaPlayhouse.org