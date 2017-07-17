Hanging Out With Merry Widows

“Boob.” What does that word say to you? “Dope” ? A part of female anatomy? So what do you make of the title of a world-premiering show from Circle Theatre The BOOB Girls, The Musical? Turns out that BOOB means Burned Out Old Broads.

Sexism or ageism issues? YBBI (you better believe it.) Omaha’s Joy Johnson, who wrote the book on which this is based, says that’s where it points, embracing that “overlooked demographic," older ladies.

Johnson says she wants to honor women who grew up with Nancy Drew (BTW, Nancy would be 80 years old now.) “I think these Nancy Drews are beautiful, not just spiritually or emotionally. Also physically; there is so much knowledge and wisdom in our heads that we can’t hold it all; it trickles down through the rest of our bodies and that’s why we get thicker as we age.”

Johnson believes that there’s laughter all over the place, even in widowhood. “Laughter is exercise. It’s jogging on the inside." Phyllis Diller, well-known for her guffaws, signed on to that ID with this: “The BOOB Girls are the GOOD Girls.”

In this instance, four such women let it all hang out at Meadow Lakes Retirement Community.They are a retired rancher from the Sandhills, a retired socialite, a retired professor and an ex-housewife. Looks like they are pursuing wildness while intersecting with ten other characters. Alongside, a five- piece music group plays.

Circle Theatre’s youthful Fran Sillau has co-written this off-the page, off- the -wall item along with composer/lyricist Mark Kurtz who tunes up Résonance and is hands-on music-wise at First United Methodist Church.

Joy Johnson earned her B.A. from Creighton and has written or edited over 100 books on grief, many for children. She was an internationally recognized speaker on grief before writing eight BOOB Girl novels. She also co-founded, along with late husband Dr. Marvin Johnson, Centering Corporation, North America’s oldest and largest bereavement resource center,

She has three children and six grandchildren and has been living in an Omaha retirement community. Joy, full of joy, and second hubby Ted plan adventures themselves: full-time life in an RV come fall.

The BOOB Girls, The Musical plays July 22-30, Jewish Community Center, 333 S. 132nd St. Fri (7/28) Sat (7/22, 7/29): 7 p.m. Sun (7/23, 7/30): 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 http://www.circletheatreomaha.org/