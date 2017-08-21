Keystone Kith and Kin

“Eminent domain” are words defining the legal right of government, a corporation or even a citizen using police power to confiscate private air, water and land rights when providing compensation.

Consider how that might apply in Nebraska when a corporate entity aims to run an oil pipeline through a farm family’s lifeline, land. These questions arise: Does oil run thicker than blood? Or will a pipeline splitting the prairie tear a family apart? Thus do issues of kin, clan, heritage and corporate force become the soil on which a struggle takes place.

Omaha playwright Laura Leininger Campbell digs into such issues in her world-premiering Eminent Domain at the Playhouse. This play was a finalist in the 2016 National Playwrights Conference. Terminal, which she wrote, was just seen at the Great Plains Theater Conference and other scripts of hers were produced at Joslyn Castle’s Literary Festivals. Plus one at Shelterbelt, L'Chaim, which she wrote with Marie Amthor-Schuett, won a TAG Award for Outstanding New Script.

Expect fierce language.

Eminent Domain is performed Aug. 25-Sept. 17. Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass Street. Thurs-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. Tickets: $22-$36. http://www.omahaplayhouse.com/