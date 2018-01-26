Rooting About in the Roots of Masochism

A misogynistic male director, Thomas, has written a script spinning off from the 1870 novel Venus in Furs by Austria’s Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, the book inspiring the term "masochism." Thomas desperately needs a woman. To fill a role he’s devised. Within the play he’ll produce.

Vanda materializes, suggesting she might be the woman he wants. Thomas doesn’t believe that. But Vanda has the will to make him give in, to let her read the script with him. And she seems to have a feeling for the situations, the emotions, the words on the pages.

Soon, during David Ives’ Venus in Fur, unfolding at Bluebarn, these two are involved in something more than the fiction staring them in the faces. They revolve and evolve around being characters who portray characters. More complex than just playing a game, although fun can be found. Games, however, have rules and boundaries. This time which rules and who rules? Dimensions and reflections about submission and domination tumble from the pages. Consider, if you will, that gender contention resonates these days.

Ives’ All In The Timing from 1993 became the most produced play in the United States during the 1995-1996 season, after Shakespeare’s. And, during the 2013-2014 season, Venus in Fur was the most produced after Shakespeare’s.

In what The New York Times calls a “seriously smart and very funny stage seminar on the destabilizing nature of sexual desire,” there is excitement “in not knowing exactly what the emotional and sexual stakes really are.”

Ablan Roblin is the director. The cast: Matthew Thomas and Sarah Carlson-Brown.

Laughs? Perhaps. Shudders? Could be.

Venus in Fur plays February 1 – February 25, Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th Street. Thurs. Fri. Sat: 7:30 p.m. Sunday (2/11, 2/25): 6 p.m. (2/18) 2 p.m. Tickets; $25-$30. www.bluebarn.org