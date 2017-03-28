Singing of Sisterhood

During and shortly after our Civil War many American women sought to overcome traditional gender restraints. Their story became epitomized in Louisa May Alcott’s famed, best-selling novel, Little Women. A musical version of it comes to life on stage at Creighton University Theatre.

The 1869 semi-autobiographical novel focuses on the four March sisters, strong-willed aspiring writer Jo, traditional Meg, self-centered Amy, and shy Beth — and their beloved mother aka Marmee. Their life centers on a time when “Father” serves as a Union Army chaplain during the war. The young women’s lives unfold during recreations of Jo’s melodramatic stories

The music is by Jason Howland who won the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album of Beautiful, The Carole King Musical. You have a chance to discover more about that April 4th to 9th when a traveling version of that show appears at the Orpheum. Howland also wrote the scores for Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise and for the webisode series The Broadroom.

The lyrics for this musical are by Mindi Dickstein who wrote the book for Toy Story:The Musical.. This book is by Allan Knee, creator of the Broadway musical Late Nite Comic and of play The Man Who was Peter Pan, the basis for the movie Finding Neverland.

A Newsday review of the 2005 Broadway production of this show called it “a heartwarming story that hits the right emotional notes.”

Little Women-The Musical runs April 5th to 9th at Creighton’s Lied Education Center for the Arts, 24th and Cass. Weds-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets: $5-$18 http://www.creightontheatre.org.