Symphony Joslyn: Dreamsongs and Haydn

Young upcoming cello star Joshua Roman is back again with the Omaha Symphony. Shortly after making Tchaikovsky live again, Roman now immerses us in new music, “Dreamsongs” by Pulitzer Prize winner Aaron Jay Kernis whose style has been described as full of exuberant neo-romantic intensity with influences from Debussy to hip-hop. This 2003 piece is inspired by world dance music and rock. More music of our time is heard, Cindy McTee’s “Adagio for Strings, moved by the events of 9/11 and written one year thereafter, incorporating her own “ Agnus Dei” for organ and a melody from Krzysztof Penderecki's “Polish Requiem.” Added to such modern sounds is the Stravinsky-like neoclassicism which characterizes Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů’s 1932 “Serenade for Chamber Orchestra.” Imagine all of that plus a Haydn symphony, the 102nd, known for its joy and serenity. Multiple moods crossing time. Thomas Wilkins conducts.

March 12

Symphony Joslyn

Joslyn Art Museum's Witherspoon Hall

