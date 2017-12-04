The Apollon Presents: Holiday at Hogwarts - Dec. 9

December 9th-30th, 7 p.m.

The Apollon Presents: Holiday at Hogwarts

Apollon Art Space (1801 Vinton Street)

ApollonOmaha.com

We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at the Hogwarts School of Witch- craft and Wizardry. Students will be required to report to the Chamber of Reception upon arrival. Spend some time shopping at Hogsmeade in our versions of Ollivanders, Gladrags Wizardwear, Shrivenshaft’s Quill Shop, Madame Maggie’s Magical Menagerie and more to get ready for your classes. Then attend classes in potions, herbology, and defence against the dark arts before enjoying a grand celebratory feast!

No Potterhead should miss this opportunity!

“We’re Potterheads just like everybody else,” said executive director Ryan Tewell today while announcing the schedule for December’s ‘Holiday at Hogwarts’ production. “It is the same kind of archetypal good vs. evil story that has been com- pelling since the dawn of literature. Last year’s trial run was so successful that we’re bringing it back for 2017 with twice as many characters and twice as many locations! This year it’s not just the school. We’re adding Hogsmeade to our Potter universe as well.” Tewell went on to say, “We’re officially announcing today, but opening night is already sold out so I’d say Omaha is ready to visit Hogwarts again.”