× Expand Jamie Warren adds her highly imaginative narrative imagery to the exhibit 'Together Forever.'

Opening June 9 at Darger HQ, Peter Fankhauser and Jamie Warren are the next featured artists in Together Forever, which pays homage to the act of remembering in its “beautifully misshapen forms and perfect fallacy.”

Peter Fankhauser, fresh from his first LA solo exhibit, is an installation and performance artist, presently living in Omaha. His immersive work examines contemporary and universal subjects through the language and limitations of music and all things TV/video/digital/film.

Fankhauser uses TV and cinema clips and stills, live and video performance, and other graphic imagery, often combined with music, to create a multi-media experience that questions and examines the role of the media in forming our views and responses to social, cultural, and personal events. Some of his previous work can be viewed on his website peterfankhauser.com.

Jaime Warren is a photographer and a video/performance artist living in Brooklyn. Her recent highly colorful, oddly choreographed work is self-portraiture-as-other-subjects, a la Cindy Sherman without filters.

She works alone and with others as sculptor, seamstress, make-up artist, set designer, director, and subject. Her work combines these elements with a wry sense of humor, a penchant for color, and a passion for the absurd.

Not content with just fake real people, she takes on everything from a character in Hellraiser to celebrities as food (think: Chicken Tikka Masalvador Dali and Lasagna Del Rey), some as still photography, some as cheesy horror movie Gif’s.

Her photographs have been publish in numerous prestigious and hip magazines (think SPIN, XLR8R, Missbehave.) She is part of the Aperture Monograph collection Tiny Vices and her resume touts hundreds of exhibits, performances, grants, residencies, collaborations, workshops, and talks across the globe.

She has won numerous awards and, as if she didn’t have enough to do, she is co-founder/co-director of a very successful, travelling, non-profit community art organization, Whoop Dee Doo, an artist-led project that creates ambitious installations and live performances internationally, working closely with underserved youth groups. For more information visit the website dontyoufeelbetter.com.

This show runs from June 9th to August 27th for more details, go to info@dargerhq.org or call 402.209.5554. Open Saturday 12-5pm and Sunday 12-3pm or by appointment. There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 9th from 6-9 with an artists talk planned for 6:30pm.