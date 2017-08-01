× Expand The "spirited and often kaleidoscopic manipulations of color" of artist Bart Vargas are featured in his latest exhibit, "Seven Years around the Sun," at the Anderson O'Brien Gallery.

Bart Vargas’ Seven Years Around the Sun, opens Friday, August 4th, a dual First Friday event with Anderson O’Brien Fine Art celebrating its seventh year anniversary in their Old Market Jackson Street location.

Fresh from a show in New York, this is his latest iteration of Doorways, Portals and Road Signs, a “meditative reflection on the internal and external struggles and successes” of an extensive career in the fine arts.

Vargas’ work is known for his spirited and often kaleidoscopic manipulations of color. His whimsical and adept constructions are energetic symbols, drawing from ancient and universally recognizable patterns.

“Through color, pattern, and movement I want my paintings to celebrate existence.” Vargas said in his artist statement His award-winning work has been exhibited around the world, and is in collections in museums in such disparate places as Azerbaijan, Beijing, Lancaster, PA, and Sioux City, IA.

As if his universe were one big coloring book in the hands of a seven-year-old, Vargas strays outside the lines, but in purposeful ways. His op/pop paintings are at once playful and inquisitive.

“I am fascinated with color theory,” he adds, “both the emotion of colors and how they interact with each other. I strive for the image’s energy, movement, color and form to leave the surface, enter space, and engage the viewer.”

Bart Vargas and Anderson O’Brien Fine Art invite you to the opening reception on Friday August 4th, a painting installation of new and older works by Bart Vargas, 5-8 p.m. with live music by The Prairie Gators. More information is available at aobfineart.com, bart-vargas.squarespace.com, or check out Vargas’ Facebook page.