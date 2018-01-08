An American Dream

× Expand "El Damnificado" by artist Nancy Friedmann-Sanchez

Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam Street, lower level kicks off the New Year with an exhibit of works by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, opening Jan. 12 and closing March 8. A former resident of Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Friedemann-Sanchez has won numerous national and international residencies, grants, and awards, and has been exhibiting since 1989. Her work is held in numerous museum and individual collections.

The artist often creates site-specific installations of constructed sculptures and found objects, designed to transform the viewer’s perceptions of the work and the space, and to bring “dialogues, passages, punctuations, silences about hybridity and cultural ownership.”

× Expand "Leaning Chumbes" by Fiedmann-Sanchez

Much of her more recent work has been in the form of a “visual novel” rooted in concepts of feminism and gender, identity and migration.

Her large-scale drawings and paintings are delicate, and sourced deeply in her Latin heritage, knitting imagery from history together with a contemporary aesthetic of political and cultural critique. “I sketch the threshold in flux that signifies living with history, and in between cultures and languages.”

The Nebraska Arts Council will host an opening reception for the artist on Friday, January 12th, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. For details and gallery hours go to www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov or call (402) 595-2122.