× Expand Mary Zicafoose, weaver extraordinaire, is among five area artists who will present in Kaneko's event, "Art rEVOLVEd."

Revolve Fine Art, an Omaha-based public benefit corporation focused on promoting local artists to corporate clients via art leasing, sales, and commissions, is taking its “show” on the road.

RFA and Kaneko will present, Art rEVOLVEd: Local Art & Local Business: Connected. Empowered. Inspired. April 28 from 7-9:00 p.m. The program, which is free and open to the public, will demonstrate how Revolve Fine Art benefits both corporations and represented artists as well as the general community.

Art rEVOLVEd will feature presentations from five of RFA’s artists, Andrea Schmitz Stein, Daniel Boylan, Bart Vargas, Watie White and Mary Zicafoose who will speak with on their creative processes and approaches to the visual arts with examples of their work on display.

In addition to the artist presentations, Revolve Fine Art will present its philosophy that living with art improves life, at home and at work, while serving its mission to “represent and promote local artists in an accessible, alternative way: by leasing their artwork to local businesses.

“Leasing provides a 100% tax-deductible alternative to purchasing art that not only supports our local artists, but also infuses your work environment with original works of art.”

× Expand "Homage To Van Gogh's Homage To Hiroshiges Flowering Plum Tree" by artist Watie White will be on display during his presentation at Kaneko.

Perhaps best of all is Revolve Fine Art’s commitment to supporting the work of local artists. It’s not unusual to see works of art at some level in the lobbies and offices of Omaha’s corporations, medical facilities and other professional buildings.

But how often are these original works of art and not merely reproductions? And how often are the originals one sees created by Omaha or area artists?

“Buy local” takes on new meaning and offers the opportunity for some of the area’s most accomplished to become household names beyond even the ordinary art scene. And it gives the corporate community the chance to display original art in revolving exhibitions without capital investment.

Art rEVOLVEd: Local Art & Local Business: Connected. Empowered. Inspired. will take place April 28, from 7-9 p.m. at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. For details and more information about the program and the artists, go to revolvefineart.com.