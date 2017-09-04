Art So Becoming

× Expand "Stare" by artist Bill Hoover who combines with poet Devel Crisp in Lied Art Gallery exhibit "Tell Me What You Are Going To Be."

Creighton University’s Lied Arts Gallery will feature the combined talents of two Omaha-based artists, Creighton alumnus and painter Bill Hoover, BA’93, and poet Devel Crisp in its first exhibition this academic year.

Tell Me What You Are Going To Be will open Sept. 8 through Oct. 8 and feature paintings by Hoover, inspired by Crisp’s verse. Over the past 30 years in his inimitable oil-based crayon drawings, paintings and murals, Hoover has become a fixture of the local and national art scenes, his characteristic style marked by an almost child-like sense of color, form, texture and line, but with a complex and layered vocabulary lending itself to deeper narrative and symbolism.

Crisp, who will perform a reading of his poetry as part of the opening artist reception on Sept. 15, is an Omaha native and has been writing and performing his poetry for more than a decade. Hoover said collaborating with Crisp has awakened new ideas in his visual art and given him wider outlets to pursue stories on canvas.

The artist reception for Tell Me What You Are Going To Be will take place at the Lied Education Center for the Arts Gallery on the Creighton campus, 24th and Cass streets, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Crisp’s poetry reading will be held in the Gallery at 6 p.m. For show details and gallery hours go to liedartgallery@creighton.edu or call 402-280-2700.