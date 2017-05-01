Art Springs Eternal

× Expand Kyle Nobles' :Barricade", graphite and gesso on paper, is included in Gallery 72's May exhibit "Dreams | Identity |Alive | Human: UNL MFA Printmaking."

One sure sign of Spring in the world of academic art are the college exhibits that pop up on campus that recognize their graduating thesis students in working toward studio arts degrees whether Bachelor or Master of Fine Arts.

Locally, current examples include: works by Elisa Walcott and Katy Baker, both receiving Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in May, currently on on display at the UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building until May 6; Selected works by fourteen graduating Bachelor of Studio Arts seniors will augment the above shows in the Weber Art Gallery with their display in the Osborne Family Gallery in UNO's Criss Library.

In addition, there is Creighton University’s BFA Thesis Exhibition on display till May 7 in its Lied Art Gallery featuring work from Elizabeth Ann Lowery, Ilisa Ayuindi Walter, and Emily Eleanor Fisher; and the College of St. Mary’s Student Art Show opening Thursday, May. 4, with a reception from 5-6 p.m. The exhibit continues in CSM’s Hillmer Gallery until May 19.

× Expand Version 2 Pecos Pryor's rather stark "Parents" is also part of G72's May exhibit "Dreams | Identity |Alive | Human: UNL MFA Printmaking."

For a variation on the theme of student exhibits, Gallery 72’s May exhibition will feature University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Master of Fine Art printmaking program. Two UNL art professors, Karen Kunc and Francisco Souto will join four students in the program in G72’s exhibit Dreams | Identity |Alive | Human: UNL MFA Printmaking.

Included in the show are prints and drawings on paper by Stephanie Wright, Kyle Nobles, Pecos Pryor, and Nicholas Sheldon—all students of the MFA program. Kunc and Souto will also have work in the exhibition.

Dreams | Identity |Alive | Human, a UNL MFA Printmaking exhibit opens Friday May, 12 with a reception from 5-9 p.m. and continues through June 3 at Gallery 72, 1806 Vinton Street. For more information, visit gallery72.com.