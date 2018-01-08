Artist Expo

× Expand "Ephemeral Propinquity" by artist Jave Yoshimoto

As Omaha prepares to honor outstanding work in music, performing arts and visual awards at February’s Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards, the work of visual arts nominees will be showcased at an exhibition opening at Petshop Gallery in Benson on January 13.

The annual showcase unites 2D, 3D and New Media artists to highlight the past year's best solo, 2-person and group exhibitions as well as individual artistic achievements. The showcase will include nearly 75 works ranging from paintings to installation. A complete list of nominees can be found at oea-awards.org/current-nominees.

× Expand "Brody" by artist Ella Weber

The showcase is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to help support the Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards’ (OEAA) mission. Tickets to the February 18 award show will be available for purchase on January 1 at tinyurl.com/oea18.

The OEAA Visual Arts Showcase will open with a reception on Saturday, January 13 and will run through January 27 at Petshop Gallery, 2727 N 62nd Street. For more information visit oea-awards.org.