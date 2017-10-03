Bemis Benefit

× Expand "Plato con Flores," 2017, Ink on Tyvek by Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez

The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts has a 36-year tradition of supporting artists through their artist and curator-in residence programs, exhibitions, and public engagement to bridge Omaha to a global discourse on cultural production.

To benefit this mission, the Bemis Center will once again host their highly anticipated art auction Friday, October 27 to raise critical funds by uniting local and national artists with the community.

Bemis members will have an opportunity for an exclusive preview of the original work that will be available through silent and live auction at an artist and member’s reception on October 13, which opens to the public beginning October 14.

× Expand After Earnest Barnes' "the sugar shack" (Emily) by Watie White

This year Bemis has partnered with Maha Music Festival for an After Party Concert featuring the Cults, with Closeness across the street at the Okada Sculpture and Ceramics Facility following the auction at 9:30.

Tickets to the Benefit Art Auction at $100 and the After Party Concert at $27 are available at bemiscenter.org/benefit through October 26. Tickets Benefit night increase to $125 and $32.10, respectively.

The Bemis Art Auction begins at 5:30pm on Friday, October 27 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts at 724 S. 12th Street. For more information about the Bemis Center, visit bemiscenter.org.