Creative Risk Takers

× Expand "RATSKULL,Tornado!," 2016, Wall drawing by artist Paul Hanson Clark

Omaha Creative Institute’s Artist INC program continues its artist-run exhibition series when Variable Gain opens Friday, Jan. 5, 4-7 p.m. in the Micheal Phipps Gallery at the W. Dale Clark Main Library downtown.

Artist INC, brings together 25 Omaha-area artists for eight weeks each year to share skills, evaluate work, and build communities of peers. Each cycle ends with a curated group exhibition that underscores the diversity and conceptual preoccupations of emerging artists living and working in Omaha.

× Expand "Wood," 2017, Digital print, 24" x 28" by Ruby Kelley

For this year’s exhibition, Variable Gain, chance will be the conceptual point of departure for the 25 participating artists who will build an exhibition that assesses the generative qualities of experimentation, failure and self-reflection. Each individual work will “speak to the process of reexamining, reformatting, and re-contextualizing when taking creative risks, rolling the dice, and letting them land where they may” according to the show statement.

The 2017 Artist INC collaboration includes Jeremy G. Bell, Emily Jordan, Howard Paine, Paul Hanson Clark, Kevin McClay, Maggie Heusinkvelt, Dominique Morgan, BJ Cary, Susan Woodford, Geraldine Dobo, Hugo Zamorano, Sarah Parys, Kate Humphreys,J.R. Dawson, Sarah Kolar, Reagan Pufall, Ashley Laverty, Jens Rasmussen, Nadia Shinkunas, Brian Wetjen, Kristae Peterson, Christopher Vaughn Couse, Charlene Potter, Tasha Abourzek and Ruby Rose Kelley.

× Expand "Untitled," Started Dec 2017, Oil on board, 48" x 48" by Jeremy Bell,

Variable Gain runs Jan. 5-29, 2018 at the Michael Phipps Gallery / W. Dale Clark Main Library, 215 South 15th St. For more info and gallery housrs go to omahalibrary.org/browse program/michael-phipps-gallery/.