Derek Courtney - “Sameness Without End”

Visual artist Derek Courtney has a way with words, describing his exhibition and creative process as a series of exercises and an escapism from reality. He notes this idea of a perceived security that people experience as ‘sameness’ while seeking to engage the audience through contemporary art. Derek’s works are a 2-D expression presented often from an abstract purview. This exhibition is devoted to presenting a brutally honest perspective on the meaning of contemporary visual art. Curated by gallery owners Alex Jochim and Jamie Hardey, check out this First Friday opening and bring a friend, the kind that has a sense of humor and enjoys a good conversation about social issues.